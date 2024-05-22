WATCH: Bill Maher slams ‘The View’ co-host for painting Israel as the aggressor May 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bill-maher-slams-the-view-co-host-for-painting-israel-as-the-aggressor/ Email Print When host Sunny Hostin asked if Maher is concerned with the ‘collective punishment’ facing the Gaza population or the ICC arrest warrant on Netanyahu, Maher responded aptly. Bill Maher Schools 'The View' Hosts on Israel and Gaza pic.twitter.com/z2BQznmDQ9— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 22, 2024 Bill MaherHamasIDFThe View