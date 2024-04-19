WATCH: Blinken – ‘The only obstacle to a ceasefire is Hamas’

WATCH

Blinken speaking at the G7 in Capri, Italy:

“The world needs to know that the only thing that's standing between the Gazan people and a ceasefire, is Hxmas. They have rejected generous proposals from Israel.”

Video credit: @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/YGGqrw7gGi

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 19, 2024