WATCH: Blinken – 'The only obstacle to a ceasefire is Hamas' April 19, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hamas has rejected 'generous' proposals from Israel. WATCHBlinken speaking at the G7 in Capri, Italy:"The world needs to know that the only thing that's standing between the Gazan people and a ceasefire, is Hxmas. They have rejected generous proposals from Israel." Video credit: @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/YGGqrw7gGi— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 19, 2024 Anthony BlinkenCeasefireHamashostage deal