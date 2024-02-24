WATCH: Blue and white McDonald’s wrapper draws outrage February 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-blue-and-white-mcdonalds-wrapper-draws-outrage/ Email Print A woman accused McDonald’s of supporting Israel due to their sandwich wrapping being colored blue and white. Watch this woman lose it at McDonald’s employees because the wrapper on her burger is blue and white 🇮🇱Next up, boycott the sky. pic.twitter.com/YzWruLc7yZ— Duckie🎗️ (@spaced_out_duck) February 23, 2024 IsraelMcDonald'swrapper