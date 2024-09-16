WATCH: Body cam footage shows police arresting Trump’s attempted assassin September 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-body-cam-footage-shows-police-arresting-trumps-attempted-assassin/ Email Print Ryan Wesley Routh opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle towards the golf hole where former President Donald Trump was approaching at the Trump International Golf Club. BREAKING: Arrest Body cam footage of Trump’s attempted assassin Ryan Routh released pic.twitter.com/B7gucZA2m5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 16, 2024 arrestDonald Trump assassination attemptMartin County Sheriff’s OfficeRyan Wesley Routh