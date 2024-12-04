WATCH: Brave Iranian holds Israeli flag in front of Azadi Tower in Tehran December 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brave-iranian-holds-israeli-flag-in-front-of-azadi-tower-in-tehran/ Email Print This courageous Iranian defied the oppressive regime by holding an Israeli flag in front of a memorial dedicated to the Shah, who was overthrown by the current Islamic Republic.Spotted in the most famous square in Tehran, Iran.One brave Iranian waves the flag of Israel.Video: @Mosolchi pic.twitter.com/CG9mXRKDkg— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 4, 2024 Azadi TowerIranIsrael flag