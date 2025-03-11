Search

WATCH: Canada threatens full electric shutoff in response to Trump’s increased tariffs

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canada-threatens-full-electric-shutoff-in-response-to-trumps-increased-tariffs/
Email Print

Ontario Premier Doug Ford boldly warned he’d cut off electricity to the U.S. escalating a fiery trade war sparked by Trump’s tariffs, leaving millions of Americans potentially in the dark amid rising tensions between the two nations.

>