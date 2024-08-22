WATCH: Candace Owens – ‘I’ve never said anything antisemitic’ August 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-candace-owens-ive-never-said-anything-antisemitic/ Email Print A little over a month ago on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Candace Owens claimed she has never said anything antisemitic despite numerous videos of her claiming Jews killed JFK, were responsible for 9/11, and that they’re devil worshipers. This may be my first post about @RealCandaceO. Not sure why it took so long. Guess the amount of material rendered any further commentary needless. But, enjoy a compilation of Candace Owens totally not ever saying anything antisemitic.@canarymissionpic.twitter.com/0OnQvf0gpp — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) August 21, 2024 AntisemitismCandace Owens