Search

WATCH: Candace Owens – ‘I’ve never said anything antisemitic’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-candace-owens-ive-never-said-anything-antisemitic/
Email Print

A little over a month ago on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Candace Owens claimed she has never said anything antisemitic despite numerous videos of her claiming Jews killed JFK, were responsible for 9/11, and that they’re devil worshipers.

>