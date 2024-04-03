WATCH: Captured Hamas terrorist confesses to operating within Shifa April 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-captured-hamas-terrorist-confesses-to-operating-within-shifa/ Email Print The terrorist revealed that multiple branches of Hamas used to use the hospital as a base, because ‘it provides security.’ In case you it wasn’t obvious that Hxmas worked out of Shifa, here is one of the members confessing."Units of the military intelligence operated from Shifa Hospital. The Interior Ministry, the Emergency Committees and the government of Hxmas also worked from there. It's a safe… pic.twitter.com/DJCLIbveeB— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 3, 2024 HamasinterrogationISAShifa