WATCH: Cargo boat collides with bridge collapsing it, 7 people still missing March 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cargo-boat-collides-with-bridge-collapsing-it-7-people-still-missing/ Email Print Videos show the boat losing power twice, then being unable to recover, it crashes into a support beam collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The cargo ship looses power multiple times before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore port, causing its immediate collapse. pic.twitter.com/fPmJ9JXc0O— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 26, 2024 Baltimoreboat crashFrancis Scott Key Bridge