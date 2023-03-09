WATCH: Celebration in Jenin over Tel Aviv terror attack March 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-celebration-in-jenin-over-tel-aviv-terror-attack/ Email Print Palestinians in Jenin are celebrating the terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv Thursday night that wounded three Israelis, one critically. The other two are in serious and moderate condition. Sweets handed out in Jenin following a terror attack in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/7m48QNVfIf — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 9, 2023 JeninPalestinian terrorShootingTel Aviv