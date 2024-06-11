WATCH: Chabad rabbi attacked by Hamas supporters at UCLA

The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted live on camera. The students subsequently began calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back pic.twitter.com/eZN9MysrYf

