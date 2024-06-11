WATCH: Chabad rabbi attacked by Hamas supporters at UCLA June 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chabad-rabbi-attacked-by-hamas-supporters-at-ucla/ Email Print According to Shabbos Kestenbaum, an American Jew, the students called their victim a ‘Zionist pedophile rabbi’ and told him to ‘go back to Poland.’ The Chabad Rabbi of UCLA was just physically assaulted live on camera. The students subsequently began calling him a “Zionist pedophile Rabbi,” telling him to “go back to Poland.” We are in such a dark, dangerous time in our country, with almost no leadership fighting back pic.twitter.com/eZN9MysrYf— Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) June 11, 2024 AntisemitismChabadUCLA