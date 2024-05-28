WATCH: Chaos erupts in French parliament after representative raises Palestinian flag May 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chaos-erupts-in-french-parliament-after-representative-raises-palestinian-flag/ Email Print The session was suspended after a member of parliament waved a Palestinian flag, with other members cheering and supporting. The French Parliament's session was suspended after one of the representatives raised the Palestinian flag and other lawmakers supported him. pic.twitter.com/0VFx5z9Mbm— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 28, 2024 anti-IsraelFrancePalestinian flag