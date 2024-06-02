WATCH: Child recruitment by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Tulkarm June 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-child-recruitment-by-palestinian-islamic-jihad-in-tulkarm/ Email Print Tulkarem is one of the most violent places in Samaria, where little children can be seen holding rifles and other weapons. VERY SADWe start off with Tulkarm, where it seems child recruits are joining the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Samaria.Via @imshin pic.twitter.com/PxOYihjNWc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 2, 2024 childrenPIJTerrorismWeapons