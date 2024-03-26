WATCH: Close Call – IDF soldier ambushed by Hamas terrorist at point blank range March 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-close-call-idf-soldier-reacts-at-the-last-second/ Email Print The soldier was commenting how a cup of coffee was still there, signifying the trail was hot, when the terrorist started firing at him. IDF in zero distance from Hxmas near Shifa.“He’s gotta be close, he just had coffee ..” pic.twitter.com/40q5P57a2m— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2024 CQBHamasIDFShiga