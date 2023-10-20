WATCH: CNN lays out evidence Gaza hospital blast was caused by terror rocket, death toll was inflated October 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cnn-lays-out-evidence-gaza-hospital-blast-was-caused-by-terror-rocket-death-toll-was-inflated/ Email Print Assessment by CNN confirms Israeli and US estimates that Islamic Jihad rocket, not IDF air strike, caused Gaza hospital explosion. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/cnn.mp4 CNNGazaGaza rocketsgaza stripHamas