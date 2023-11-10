WATCH: College students celebrate ‘glorious October 7th’ massacres of Israelis November 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-college-students-celebrate-glorious-october-7th-massacres-of-israelis/ Email Print Student at UPenn lauds the ‘joyful’ images of Israelis slaughter during the October 7th invasion – to shouts of approval from the crowd. A student from UPenn is seen speaking fondly about the “joyful” images of butchered Israelis from the “glorious October 7th.” She felt “happy” upon hearing the news of dead Jews in Israel. In what appears to be a call for violence, she tells the crowd to “hold that feeling in… pic.twitter.com/pdygANFmtY — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 6, 2023 AntisemitismGazaHamasPennsylvania