WATCH: Columbia professor calls Israeli gov't 'a murderous gang' 
March 14, 2024

Dr. Jeffery Sachs of Columbia University went on to say Israel also 'deliberately starves Gazans.'

Dr Jeffrey Sachs, the famous economist from Colombia University is one of the people who have criticized Ukraine the most.This is how he talks about the Israel-Hamas War.It's no coincidence… pic.twitter.com/1RZjsritR7

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 14, 2024