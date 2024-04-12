WATCH: Congressman Goldman – ‘We must get the hostages home’ April 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-congressman-goldman-we-must-get-the-hostages-home/ Email Print The congressman stressed that any ceasefire must include the return of the hostages. For 6 months, terrorists have illegally held 100+ hostages, including 8 Americans. Yet the world is silent as Hamas tortures innocent civilians.Any ceasefire agreement needs to require Hamas to release the hostages. Anyone calling for a ceasefire must pressure Hamas to do so. pic.twitter.com/uHufSqkVla— Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) April 10, 2024 HamashostagesRep. Dan Goldman