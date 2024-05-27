WATCH: CUNY security officer tells pro-Hamas supporters, ‘I support killing all of you’ May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-cuny-security-officer-tells-pro-hamas-supporters-i-support-killing-all-of-you/ Email Print During a pro-Hamas demonstration, the officer was recorded responding to a protester who accused him of supporting genocide, to which he said, ‘I support killing all of you.’ WATCHThe security officer at CUNY University in New York was suspended for telling a pro-Hxmas protester: "I support kil*ling all of you, f*** your mother." pic.twitter.com/8bwfZ6WAI9— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 25, 2024 AntisemitismCUNYPolice Officer