WATCH: Danon claps back at UNRWA – 'It's too little, too late' December 5, 2024

UNRWA released a statement accusing Israel of running a 'global disinformation campaign' aimed at tarnishing the organization's reputation, despite the widespread acknowledgment of its complicity in and support for terrorism."I saw a tweet from UNRWA that they are actually worried about their reputation, but it's too late." Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations @DannyDanon responds to @UNRWA's accusation that Israel is running a "global disinformation campaign." pic.twitter.com/9wXAosocAN— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 5, 2024