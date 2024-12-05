Search

WATCH: Danon claps back at UNRWA – ‘It’s too little, too late’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-danon-claps-back-at-unrwa-its-too-little-too-late/
Email Print

UNRWA released a statement accusing Israel of running a ‘global disinformation campaign’ aimed at tarnishing the organization’s reputation, despite the widespread acknowledgment of its complicity in and support for terrorism.

>