WATCH: Debris from Elon Musk’s Starship showers Turks and Caicos Islands

The Starship Flight 7 launch saw the successful recovery of the Super Heavy booster by the launch tower, but the upper stage, Starship (Ship 33), experienced a failure during ascent, exploding over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

