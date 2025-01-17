WATCH: Debris from Elon Musk’s Starship showers Turks and Caicos Islands

The Starship Flight 7 launch saw the successful recovery of the Super Heavy booster by the launch tower, but the upper stage, Starship (Ship 33), experienced a failure during ascent, exploding over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

#BREAKING: Debris was seen over the Caribbean after SpaceX's Starship broke apart during a test flight, creating a spectacular show in the sky.

#Caicos | #Islands

Watch as multiple footage shows debris lights up the skies as SpaceX successfully launched Starship Flight 7… pic.twitter.com/ZWIUr22USV

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 16, 2025