WATCH: Debris from Elon Musk's Starship showers Turks and Caicos Islands January 17, 2025

The Starship Flight 7 launch saw the successful recovery of the Super Heavy booster by the launch tower, but the upper stage, Starship (Ship 33), experienced a failure during ascent, exploding over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

#BREAKING: Debris was seen over the Caribbean after SpaceX's Starship broke apart during a test flight, creating a spectacular show in the sky.#Caicos | #IslandsWatch as multiple footage shows debris lights up the skies as SpaceX successfully launched Starship Flight 7… pic.twitter.com/ZWIUr22USV— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 16, 2025

NEW: INCREDIBLE views of Starship 7 breaking up over Turks and Caicos tonightImagine seeing this over your house pic.twitter.com/ndyDETK4wC— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2025

Wow, some Footage from the Cockpit of a Commercial Aircraft, showing falling Space Debris from SpaceX's Starship Flight 7, which broke-up earlier tonight over the Atlantic near the Turks and Caicos Islands. pic.twitter.com/U7bqCBl7Yv— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 17, 2025

Starship Flight 7 breaking up and re-entering over Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/iuQ0YAy17O— Alex D. (@adavenport354) January 16, 2025