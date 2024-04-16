WATCH: Debris of downed Iranian missiles turn up across Israel April 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-debris-of-downed-iranian-missiles-turn-up-across-israel/ Email Print The over 30-foot missiles are being found across Israel as Iran launched 120 ballistic missiles at Israel. The Islamic regime has fired more than 110 of these ballistic missiles at Israel.Tell me again Israel shouldn’t respond.Video credit: @TreyYingst pic.twitter.com/PS5cy6dkxf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 16, 2024 IDF shows remains of massive intercepted Iranian ballistic missile.The remains are just 70 percent of the entire missile, as the warhead and other sections were destroyed during the interception. According to the IDF, the missile had an estimated 500-kilogram warhead. pic.twitter.com/Ix3eeBpTpg— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 16, 2024 Remains of an Iranian missile that landed near the Dead Sea in Israel. pic.twitter.com/uJSJjq34N3 — Jotam Confino (@mrconfino) April 16, 2024Read Top Iranian general killed in Israeli airstrike on Iranian embassy - report Ballistic missiledebrisIran