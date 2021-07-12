WATCH: Deceptive quiet on northern border? 15 years since Israel-Lebanon war July 12, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-deceptive-quiet-on-northern-border-15-years-since-israel-lebanon-war/ Email Print It has been 15 years since the start of the second Israel-Lebanon war. Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, former deputy head of assessment for Israeli military intelligence, discusses with i24 News the current threat from Hezbollah. HezbollahIsraeli military technologySecond Lebanon War