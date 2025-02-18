WATCH: Delta flight flips upside down while landing in Toronto, injuring 18 February 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-delta-flight-flips-upside-down-while-landing-in-toronto-injuring-18/ Email Print A Delta Air Lines CRJ-900 crash-landed at Toronto Pearson Airport, flipping upside down on the runway amid harsh weather, injuring at least 18 people—including three critically—while investigators scramble to determine the cause.Insane footage of passengers evacuating the crashed plane in Toronto. https://t.co/WqIvNNxTwj pic.twitter.com/5PpQMkrrgn— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 18, 2025 Additional CCTV Footage from Toronto Pearson International Airport has been released, showing yesterday’s crash-landing of a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900LR operated by Endeavor Air, which amazingly resulted in only 15 Injuries. pic.twitter.com/PsaJGk4BVf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 18, 2025 SEE IT! Video purportedly shows moment Delta jet crash-landed at Toronto airport.Amazingly, there were no fatalities. pic.twitter.com/cDeGxFTwNM— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2025 Thanks Trump for freezing FAA flight control hires! You are murdering people.Or are u blaming DEI, Biden & Obama — under which we had nearly no major airline crashes???BREAKING: Delta flight 4819 from Minneapolis/St. Paul, is upside down on the runway after landing at… pic.twitter.com/AKWSo8w4dn — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 17, 2025 A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed at a Toronto airport, flipping completely upside down. All passengers and crew have been accounted for. pic.twitter.com/WhxDTcKTmy— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 17, 2025 Read WATCH: Plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona kills one, injures two DeltaPlane crashToronto