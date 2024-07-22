WATCH: Democrats gush over Biden’s single-term presidency

Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) sobbed on-air over the president’s decision.

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon







Democrats and the media poured praise upon Joe Biden’s time in office following the president’s Sunday announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 race.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, for example, exalted Biden as “a man” and “a patriot,” while Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) sobbed on-air over the president’s decision.

Biden quickly threw his endorsement behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Several Democrats followed suit, with CNN commentator and former Harris communications director Jamal Simmons gushing about the vice president’s “incredible ability to go out and inspire people and to get them excited about her.”

Many in the media expressed their approval of Biden’s decision, with CNN commentator Van Jones saying, “The Democratic Party’s a family—at the end of the day this is a family matter.”