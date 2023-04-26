WATCH: Doing America’s job? Taliban kills ISIS leader responsible for death of 13 US servicemen April 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-doing-americas-job-taliban-kills-isis-leader-responsible-for-death-of-13-us-servicemen/ Email Print The Pentagon confirmed the U.S. was not involved in an operation that killed the ISIS-K leader responsible for murdering 13 U.S. service members in a blast during the Afghanistan withdrawal. AfghanistanAfghanistan WithdrawalISISRadical IslamTalibanUS foreign policy