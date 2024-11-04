WATCH: Donald Trump: ‘Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon’ November 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-iran-cant-have-a-nuclear-weapon/ Email Print With Iran threatening a third attack, Israel hopes the upcoming elections will bring a friendlier ally to office, potentially influencing its response strategy amid escalating regional tensions.Trump: “Iran can’t have nuclear weapons” pic.twitter.com/TrPQgeQNJk— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 3, 2024 Donald TrumpIranNuclear weapons