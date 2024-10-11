WATCH: Donald Trump – ‘Our biggest threat to democracy is stupid people’ October 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-our-biggest-threat-to-democracy-is-stupid-people/ Email Print During a rally, presidential hopeful Donald Trump said ‘the biggest threat to democracy is stupid people,’ to which the crowd responded enthusiastically.JUST IN: Donald Trump wins the Quote of the Year."Our biggest threat to democracy is stupid people."pic.twitter.com/LxPFVhdRWd— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 10, 2024 democracyDonald Trumpstupid