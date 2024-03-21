WATCH: Douglas Murray debunks false claims against Israel March 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-douglas-murray-debunks-false-claims-against-israel/ Email Print Douglas Murray slams South African anchor Jane Dutton after she makes several absurd and defamatory claims about Israel. 🔷"I don't think at all that what's happening in Gaza is Genocide, I think it's an unbelievable smear against Israel"🔷"Gaza also has a border with Egypt. Why do you not mention Egypt?"🔷"I'm not misinforming your viewers. I'm informing them because you are not".… pic.twitter.com/DZHaApyvx1 — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@etanadeeIL) March 21, 2024 douglas murrayGenocideIsraelJane Duttonoccupation