WATCH: Douglas Murray in Paris – Global antisemitism and visiting Israel after Oct. 7th June 6, 2024

Douglas Murray defended Israel for fighting the world's war against Islamic terrorism and blasted countries, people, and organizations for painting Israel as the aggressor and their blatant antisemitism.

The curious case of @DouglasKMurray – you can't say about any of his speeches that "this is one of his best". Because they are all the same – champagne&caviar for brain and soul.His latest in Paris – with captions.On Antisemitism , what else these days ?… pic.twitter.com/BrEXjzXHoR — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) June 5, 2024