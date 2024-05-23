WATCH: Dutch party leader vows to support Israel until the very end May 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dutch-party-leader-vows-to-support-israel-until-the-very-end/ Email Print A strong ally of Israel, Geert Wilders reaffirmed his commitment in a fiery speech to the Dutch Parliament about standing against jihadists and supporting the democratic Israel. This is what I said in the Dutch parliament today:I will defend Israel to the very end! #formatiedebat #tweedekamer #Wilders #Israel pic.twitter.com/QRSVN2Bf8K— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 22, 2024 Geert WildersPalestinian Statepro-Israel