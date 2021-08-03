WATCH: Emirati officials visit Israel for water & food security collaboration August 3, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-emirati-officials-visit-israel-for-water-food-security-collaboration/ Email Print Israel has the second-largest Agri food-tech and water-tech industries in the world – and “Start-up Nation Central,” while working to build bridges through Israeli innovations, is at the forefront of Israel’s latest cooperation with the UAE. Abraham AccordsIsraeli food technologyIsraeli hi-techIsraeli innovationIsraeli water technologyStart-Up NationUAE-Israel peace deal