WATCH: English soccer team signs first Jewish player in 90 years, sparks outrage from anti-Israel fans

Israeli player Manor Solomon has joined Leeds United, marking the club's first Jewish player in 90 years and highlighting its rich Jewish history. 1st Jewish player in 90 years – signing of Israeli star Manor Solomon to Leeds United shines light on club's Jewish history However, not all fans are happy that Solomon has joined amid the Israel-Hamas war@jlnbrwn has the story: pic.twitter.com/D1s23IkuGJ — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 12, 2024