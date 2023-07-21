WATCH: ‘Explosive’ $10 million bribery allegations against Biden, Republicans call to impeach July 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-explosive-10-million-bribery-allegations-against-biden-republicans-call-to-impeach/ Email Print Republicans immediately began lashing out at President Joe Biden Thursday following the release of an unclassified FBI document detailing his alleged involvement in an international bribery scheme, with a number rallying for his impeachment, Fox News reports. BriberyCorruptionHunter BidenimpeachmentJoe BidenRepublicans