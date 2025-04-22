Search

WATCH: Family of hostage Rom Braslavski releases more footage from harrowing propaganda video

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-family-of-hostage-rom-braslavski-releases-more-footage-from-harrowing-propaganda-video/
Email Print

In a disturbing video message, 21-year-old Rom Braslavsky, a captive held by Islamic Jihad in Gaza for over a year and a half, describes a relentless nightmare of starvation, disease and despair.

>