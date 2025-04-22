WATCH: Family of hostage Rom Braslavski releases more footage from harrowing propaganda video

In a disturbing video message, 21-year-old Rom Braslavsky, a captive held by Islamic Jihad in Gaza for over a year and a half, describes a relentless nightmare of starvation, disease and despair.

The family of the hostage Rom Braslavski has released another clip from the video of his captivity, uncensored: “I have no life”

“There is no water, no food, no medicine. I will die and they will put me in a sand pit.”

The family: “He is not shouting for nothing, do not let him… pic.twitter.com/bR3LDwFiiY

