WATCH: Flag lowered to half-mast outside UN headquarters in New York May 21, 2024

The lowering of the flag was in supposed honor of the mass murdering president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

BREAKING:The UN flag is being lowered to half-mast in front of the UN Building in New York City."as a mark of respect for the passing of His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran" They just keep going further pic.twitter.com/JmZe3f53nx— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 21, 2024