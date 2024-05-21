WATCH: Flag lowered to half-mast outside UN headquarters in New York

BREAKING:

The UN flag is being lowered to half-mast in front of the UN Building in New York City.

"as a mark of respect for the passing of His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran"

They just keep going further pic.twitter.com/JmZe3f53nx

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 21, 2024