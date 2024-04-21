WATCH: Footage captures roadside explosive attack, moderately injuring one Israeli April 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-captures-roadside-explosive-attack-moderately-injuring-one-israeli/ Email Print The Israeli was attempting to kick down a Palestinian flag, which then triggered the IED. An Israeli citizen was lightly wounded by an explosive device near the Israeli settlement Kokhav HaShahar in the northern West Bank. The man was trying to tear down a Palestinian flag, then the IED exploded. Emergency and military forces are on their way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/S4fn2xW6qC— Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) April 21, 2024 explosive attackIEDPalestinian flag