WATCH: Footage from Hezbollah's rocket barrage in northern Israel March 26, 2024

A winery was damaged and caught fire when rockets struck the facility.

Footage of the large rocket barrage fired earlier in the northern Israel pic.twitter.com/8NywQqSZx9— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 26, 2024

After a rocket barrage this morning from Lebanon, a fire broke out at Moshav Avivim winery pic.twitter.com/HoqNBDkIQM— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 26, 2024