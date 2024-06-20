WATCH: Footage from Houthi drone attack which sunk Greek ship June 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-from-houthi-drone-attack-which-sunk-greek-ship/ Email Print Since Oct. 7th, Houthi terrorists based in Yemen have launched missiles and drones at ships traveling the Red Sea, causing millions in damages. WILD FOOTAGEThe Houthi terrorist group released a video showing the moment they targeted the Greek merchant ship MV Tutur in the Red Sea. That boat has since sunk.I can’t believe this is real. @Sa_miliitary pic.twitter.com/q09g7xzqmg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 19, 2024 drone attackHouthisMV Tutur