WATCH: Footage from the school bus shooting attack

On Thursday morning, a Palestinian gunman fired upon a bus transporting students and staff to a nearby school in the Jordan Valley, injuring three individuals.

All entrances to Jericho has been shut as the IDF and Magav continue to search for the terrorist who shot at school buses and a civilian vehicle today which wounded 3 people. https://t.co/Ra4wYjYk57 pic.twitter.com/sb2bpfeSNx — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 28, 2024