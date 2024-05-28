WATCH: Footage of IDF operations in Rafah and Jabalia May 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-of-idf-operations-in-rafah-and-jabalia/ Email Print IDF soldiers destroyed tunnels and found a weapons depot in northern Gaza, in coordination with troops in Rafah who dismantled Hamas rocket launchers. כחלק מפעילות אוגדה 98 בצפון הרצועה, צוותי הקרב החטיבתיים של הצנחנים, 460 ו7 חיסלו מחבלים ואיתרו אמצעי לחימה במרחב. הלוחמים השמידו ביממה החולפת עשרות תשתיות טרור במרחב ג׳באליא, בינהן, פירים תת קרקעיים, עמדות תצפית, מחסן אמל"ח ומבנה צבאי ממנו ניהל ארגון הטרור חמאס לחימה>> pic.twitter.com/K7zMxVgHTV — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 28, 2024 IDFJabaliaRafahrocket launchersTunnelsWeapons