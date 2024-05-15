WATCH: Footage of Iron Dome interceptions over Mt. Meron in northern Israel May 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-of-iron-dome-interceptions-over-mt-meron-in-northern-israel/ Email Print After an IDF drone strike killed a Hezbollah commander, the terror organization retaliated by unleashing over 60 rockets targeting Mount Meron and an air traffic control center. WATCHIDF interceptions over Meron mountain, intense! https://t.co/KvbldWa9BO pic.twitter.com/nqI492BVU3— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 15, 2024 HezbollahMt. Meronrockets