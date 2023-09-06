WATCH: ‘Forfeit a game on Shabbat, you’ll win’: Israeli flag football team takes gold despite the odds September 6, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-forfeit-a-game-on-shabbat-youll-win-israeli-flag-football-team-takes-gold-despite-the-odds/ Email Print The Israel Under-17 National Team took the gold medal by beating Serbia 34-14 in the first International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football European Youth Championships. The IFAF scheduled the Israeli teams to play one game on Shabbat, dismissing appeals from Israel to reschedule it. All three Israeli teams forfeited the games on Shabbat and automatically lost 35-0. goldIsraeli sportsShabbat