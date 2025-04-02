WATCH: Former hostage Amit Soussana receives US State Department’s International Woman of Courage Award April 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-amit-soussana-receives-us-state-departments-international-woman-of-courage-award/ Email Print Released Israeli hostage Amit Soussana was awarded the 2025 U.S. State Department’s International Woman of Courage Award for her bravery in testifying about the Hamas atrocities she experienced on Oct. 7 and during her time in captivity. Amit SoussanaOct 7thState Department