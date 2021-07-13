WATCH: Former Israeli ambassador to Turkey explains the tense Ankara-Jerusalem relations July 13, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-israeli-ambassador-to-turkey-explains-the-tense-ankara-jerusalem-relations/ Email Print Following Monday’s rare conversation between Israel’s newly-elect President Isaac Herzog and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, former Israeli ambassador to Turkey Pini Avivi talked to i24NEWS about the current state of relations between Israel and Turkey – which has seen better days. ambassadorIsaac HerzogIsrael-Turkey relationsMiddle EastRecep Tayyip Erdogan