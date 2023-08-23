WATCH: Former NY governor was involved in ‘hit pieces’ against Jewish community, attorney says August 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-ny-governor-was-involved-in-hit-pieces-against-jewish-community-attorney-says/ Email Print The New York Times has disproportionately targeted Orthodox Jews with hit pieces. Now, it’s reported that the former New York governor was also involved in promoting this misinformation. Attorney Brooke Goldstein, director of The Lawfare Project and founder of the End Jew Hatred movement, discusses the truth about the community and the need to bring accountability. The @nytimes has repeatedly and disproportionately targeted orthodox Jews with endless hit pieces, as I said on Fox News here. Now its being reported the NY Gov was also involved in helping them target Jewish people. This demands accountability. pic.twitter.com/E4K9PSQ0Ng — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) August 22, 2023 Andrew CuomoAntisemitismBrooke GoldsteinEnd Jew HatredhasidicNew York Times