WATCH: Former NY governor was involved in ‘hit pieces’ against Jewish community, attorney says

The New York Times has disproportionately targeted Orthodox Jews with hit pieces. Now, it’s reported that the former New York governor was also involved in promoting this misinformation.

Attorney Brooke Goldstein, director of The Lawfare Project and founder of the End Jew Hatred movement, discusses the truth about the community and the need to bring accountability.