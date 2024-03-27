WATCH: Former president George Bush reaffirms support for Israel March 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-president-george-bush-reaffirms-support-for-israel/ Email Print He said that Hamas has shown its guilty hand with its commitment to kill as many Israelis as possible, and Israel is doing the best it can in defending democracy. George W Bush:“Negotiating with killers is not an option…my view is that one side is guilty and it's not Israel"Via @AvivaKlompas pic.twitter.com/V1eYZGE6Af — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2024 George W. BushHamaspro-Israel