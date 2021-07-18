WATCH: Former Shin Bet head describes assassination of ‘peace-loving’ terrorist July 18, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-shin-bet-head-describes-assassination-of-peace-loving-terrorist/ Email Print Describing the assassination of Thabet Thabet, a dentist from Tulkarem who was very involved with the Peace Now organization but in fact facilitated acts of terror, former Shin Bet head Avi Dichter also explains, in conversation with Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg, how such murderers continue to be looked at as men of peace. Avi DichterIm TirtzuPalestinian terrorPeace NowShin Bet