WATCH: Four mothers send message of support to their daughters in captivity

You have all seen the horrific video of the five Israeli women in the shelter, terrified and covered in blood.

The mothers of Liri, Daniella, Naama and Karina have a message for their daughters:

“We are all here together and we are fighting for you and you will get out.… pic.twitter.com/SovBxQxpP6

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 26, 2024