WATCH: French MP – 'Israeli athletes aren't welcome at Paris Olympics' July 24, 2024

Thomas Portes was speaking at a rally and declared that the Israeli Olympic team isn't welcome at the Games in Paris and said everyone must mobilize to object to it.